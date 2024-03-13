Advertisement

BJP Second List Released: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections likely to take place in the month of April and May. The list consist several prominent names from the BJP including, former-Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal (Haryana), Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), former-Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat from Haridwar, Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North (Maharashtra) along with others.

In the second list of 72 candidates, the BJP has declared the candidates on the remaining two seats in Delhi and two seats in Himachal Pradesh, which was left undecided during the first release of first list.

As per the list, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Harsh Malhotra from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, while Yogendra Chandolia has been fielded from the Northwest Delhi seat, which is reserved seat for the SC.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who is the sitting Parliamentarian from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, will again contest the big battle on the ticket of the BJP. Apart from him, Suresh Kumar Kashyap will take the political battle from the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency, which is a reserved seat for the SC.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier released the names of 195 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituencies. With the release of the second list, a total of 267 candidates have been declared by the party on from various Lok Sabha seats across the country.

