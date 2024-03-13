×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

BJP Declares Candidates on Remaining 2 Seats in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh

Breaking: BJP Declares Candidates on Remaining 2 Seats in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways
BJP releases second list of 72 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BJP Second List Released: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections likely to take place in the month of April and May. The list consist several prominent names from the BJP including, former-Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal (Haryana), Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), former-Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat from Haridwar, Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North (Maharashtra) along with others.

In the second list of 72 candidates, the BJP has declared the candidates on the remaining two seats in Delhi and two seats in Himachal Pradesh, which was left undecided during the first release of first list. 

Advertisement

As per the list, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Harsh Malhotra from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, while Yogendra Chandolia has been fielded from the Northwest Delhi seat, which is reserved seat for the SC.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who is the sitting Parliamentarian from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, will again contest the big battle on the ticket of the BJP. Apart from him, Suresh Kumar Kashyap will take the political battle from the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency, which is a reserved seat for the SC.

Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier released the names of 195 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituencies. With the release of the second list, a total of 267 candidates have been declared by the party on from various Lok Sabha seats across the country. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

2 minutes ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

6 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

7 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

11 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

13 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

14 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

15 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

15 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

18 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

20 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

21 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

22 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

23 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

23 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

24 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

27 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

28 minutes ago
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment by Intoxicated Neighbour

Bengaluru woman Harassed

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo