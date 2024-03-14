BJP Drops 21% of Sitting MPs in 2 Lok Sabha Candidates List | What's The Strategy?

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far announced name of 267 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, and dropped nearly 21 per cent of sitting MPs.

Keeping the possible anti-incumbency in mind against the dropped MPs, the saffron party strategised and replaced them with other potential candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, claimed party sources.

It added that party's decision to replace 21 per cent of the sitting MPs is also influenced by the feedback it received from booth workers.

Given BJP's target of winning 370 seats alone in the Lok Sabha elections, the choice of candidates have been made after several rounds of party meeting at state and national level, said reports.

The BJP released its first list of 195 candidates on March 2 which saw 33 MPs being replaced- including Pragya Thakur, Pravesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri. While 30 MPs were shown the door in the Wednesday's list which featured name of 72 candidates.

In the second list, 20 names have been declared for Maharashtra and Karnataka, seven from Gujarat, six each from Telangana and Haryana, five from Madhya Pradesh, two each from Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and one each from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In Delhi, the BJP has replaced six of its sitting MPs and only one, Manoj Tiwari, has survived on party's list.

Of the 20 candidates declared for Karnataka in the second list, 11 MPs have been replaced while only eight have been repeated.

In the second list for Gujarat, only three out of seven sitting MPs have been repeated. Union Minister Darshana Jardosh has been replaced by Mukesh Dalal.

Of the six candidates declared in Haryana in the second list, three sitting MPs have been repeated and two have been replaced. A new candidate has been named for a seat where the sitting MP died.

