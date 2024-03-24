×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Here's Who Will Contest from Pilibhit Seat

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has dropped Varun Gandhi from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency in its fifth list of 111 candidates.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Varun Gandhi
BJP drops Varun Gandhi from the Pilibhit constituency | Image:ANI
BJP Releases 5th List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dropped Varun Gandhi from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency in its fifth list of 111 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has declared former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who joined the BJP in 2021, as the party candidate from the Pilibhit seat. Jitin Prasada, who is also a former Union Minister, had joined the BJP after facing being ignored from the Congress party. 

The party has however retained Varun Gandhi’s mother and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, who will be contesting the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur constituency.

Jitin Prasada, who has been allotted the Pilibhit constituency by the BJP as party’s Lok Sabha candidate, had made his electoral debut alongside Rahul Gandhi in 2004, when he had won Lok Sabha elections from the Shahjahanpur constituency. In 2008, he joined the then Manmohan Singh-led government at the Centre becoming one of the youngest ministers. His father Jitendra Prasada was also a four time MP from the Congress. In the 2009 elections, he won his Lok Sabha election from Dhaurahra seat. 

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place in 7 phases across the country and result will be declared on June 4th. 

 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 21:47 IST

