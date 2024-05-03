Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Jharkhand's Singhbhum district and undertake a roadshow in Ranchi on Friday, May 3. PM will be campaigning for two high profile seats in the state- Singhbhum and Khunti. The BJP-AJSU alliance had won 12 out of the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Regarding his campaign in Jharkhand, the Prime Minister said that he considers himself grateful as he got the opportunity to participate in the development of Jharkhand. "Jharkhand is a state filled with promise and is home to dynamic people. It is the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. I’m glad that we have got the opportunity to work for its progress in the last decade," said the Prime Minister in a post on X.

PM To Campaign For Munda, Kora

The PM is scheduled to visit the West Singhbhum district on Friday where he will address an election rally 'Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Tata College Ground, Chaibasa, from 3 pm and seek votes for party candidates in two Lok Sabha constituencies—Singhbhum and Khunti, both are scheduled tribe (ST) reserved seats.

The party has fielded sitting MP and wife of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Kora, Geeta Kora, from the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat. Geeta Kora was the lone MP Congress had from Jharkhand, before she switched to BJP. From Khunti, BJP has fielded Union Minister and former Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda.

JMM has fielded former state minister Joba Manjhi in the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat against Geeta Kora.

PM to Undertake Roadshow in Ranchi

After the rally, the PM is scheduled to arrive at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport in the evening and will undertake a roadshow till Raj Bhawan amid heavy security deployment.

During the roadshow, BJP workers, leaders and common citizens will greet him at various locations along the route, including Hinoo Chowk, Birsa Chowk, DPS Chowk, Argora Chowk, BJP headquarter, Harmu Chowk, Sahajanand Chowk and Kartik Oraon Chowk.

The party has fielded sitting MP Vishnu Dayal Ram again from the Palamu Lok Sabha seat, and Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon from the Lohardaga seat, replacing its sitting MP Sudarshan Bhagat. Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga and Palamu will go to polls on May 13.

Security Beefed Up in Jharkhand Ahead of PM's Visit

Security has been beefed up in view of the PM's visit. Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, "Adequate security arrangement has been ensured in view of the PM's visit. State as well as Central forces will be deployed along the route." The PM will stay at Raj Bhavan on Friday night. On Saturday, he is scheduled to address two election rallies for party candidates in Palamu and Lohardaga parliamentary constituencies.

