Aizawl: The BJP on Sunday nominated its Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka for the state's lone Lok Sabha seat.

Vanlalhmuaka, 63, joined the saffron party in 2014.

He contested the Mizoram assembly polls in 2008 as an independent candidate from Serlui constituency and lost to Congress nominee K. Lalrinthanga.

Vanlalhmuaka had unsuccessfully contested the state assembly polls on BJP tickets in 2018 and 2023.

Election to the Mizoram Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 19.

The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and incumbent MNF MP C Lalrosanga has decided not to contest this time.

Over 8.6 lakh electors, including 4.41 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituency.

Political analysts believe that the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram will mostly witness a triangular contest among the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress.

The ZPM has fielded entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, while the MNF named Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena and the Congress has nominated Lalbiakzama.

However, the People's Conference (PC) fielded well-known Mizo singer and lyricist Rita Malsawmi and former Congress leader Lalhriatrenga Chhangte, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election, will also contest this time as an independent candidate. PTI CORR BDC