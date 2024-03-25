×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

BJP Fields State Unit Chief Vanlalhmuaka for Mizoram Lok Sabha Seat

The BJP on Sunday nominated its Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka for the state's lone Lok Sabha seat.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names
BJP fields state unit chief Vanlalhmuaka for Mizoram LS seat | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aizawl: The BJP on Sunday nominated its Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka for the state's lone Lok Sabha seat.

Vanlalhmuaka, 63, joined the saffron party in 2014.

Advertisement

He contested the Mizoram assembly polls in 2008 as an independent candidate from Serlui constituency and lost to Congress nominee K. Lalrinthanga.

Vanlalhmuaka had unsuccessfully contested the state assembly polls on BJP tickets in 2018 and 2023.

Advertisement

Election to the Mizoram Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 19.

The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and incumbent MNF MP C Lalrosanga has decided not to contest this time.

Advertisement

Over 8.6 lakh electors, including 4.41 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituency.

Political analysts believe that the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram will mostly witness a triangular contest among the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress.

Advertisement

The ZPM has fielded entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, while the MNF named Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena and the Congress has nominated Lalbiakzama.

However, the People's Conference (PC) fielded well-known Mizo singer and lyricist Rita Malsawmi and former Congress leader Lalhriatrenga Chhangte, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election, will also contest this time as an independent candidate. PTI CORR BDC

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

18 minutes ago
Death due to drowning in tank

Mumbai: Man Drowns

23 minutes ago
former calcutta high court judge justice abhijit gangopadhyay

Bengal BJP LS Nominees

23 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

29 minutes ago
AAP leader Atishi

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

30 minutes ago
Pawan Kalyan

Janasena Assembly Polls

44 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

BJP Sikkim

an hour ago
bjp vs ldf

LS seats in Gujarat

an hour ago
Dewald Brewis

GT vs MI: Top-5 players

an hour ago
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dhami on Uttarakhand UCC

an hour ago
Kerala State President K. Surendran

Surendran Against Gandhi

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Mizoram LS Seat

an hour ago
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh led the Indian delegation at the IPU assembly in Geneva.

India Slams Pak at IPU

an hour ago
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Fake 'PA' of Min Held

an hour ago
Shubman Gill

GT beat MI

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP 5th candidates list

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

an hour ago
Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians

GT beats MI by 6 runs

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 12 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo