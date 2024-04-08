Advertisement

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, a case has been filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for violating Model Code of Conduct in Balurghat.

According to the complaint filed by BJP leader Shishir Bajori, Banerjee used abusive language against West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar and State BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at a public meeting in Balurghat on March 6.

He claimed that the TMC supremo used "GADDAR" and "KULANGAR” against Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari.

Calling for the intervention of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, the leader claimed that this violated the Model Code of Conduct.

"On March 06, 2024, the Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting in Balurghat, uttered abusive language against Sukanta Majumdar, President of Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal and also against Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the State of West Bengal by using the words as "GADDAR" and "KULANGAR". Such abusive languages were uttered by Banerjee deliberately and intentionally in front of the public at large on the eve of the ensuing Loksabha Elections, in 2024," Bajoria said in the letter to the CEC.

Bajoria has requested the "West Bengal CEO to take immediate steps ensuring that the Chairperson of TMC Mamata Banerjee and also other members and/or workers of that political party are restrained from uttering and/or using any abusive languages against any BJP leader and workers in compliance of the guidelines of the MCC."

