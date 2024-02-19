Advertisement

Bengaluru: As the Lok Sabha elections loom on the horizon, the BJP is actively engaged in the pursuit of suitable candidates. A dedicated team is tirelessly working at the grassroots level to foster a favourable environment for the party in the upcoming elections. The BJP high command has identified specific constituencies grappling with internal challenges, hindering the cohesive functioning of the party cadre. In response, efforts are underway to identify candidates who can address concerns related to anti-incumbency.

As per the party sources, the 'Operation Lotus' possibility becomes apparent in constituencies within the old Mysore region to find candidates capable of navigating anti-incumbency sentiments.

Advertisement

Key Focus Areas for BJP:

Defections within the party.

Prioritising candidates with a high potential for electoral success.

Introducing fresh faces, especially in the old Mysore region.



Chikkaballapur

The candidacy of BN Bachegowda, who previously represented Chikkaballapur constituency, hangs in the balance due to concerns about his age. Complicating matters, his son Sharath Bachegowda has already switched allegiance to the Congress and holds the position of MLA, closely associated with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Sources within the BJP reveal discreet efforts to bring in Sivasankar Reddy, a close aide of Deputy CM Shivakumar, who served as the deputy speaker in the last assembly. Other contenders for Chikkaballapur include Dr K Sudhakar, former Medical Minister, and Alok Vishwanath, son of BJP Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath. The party aims to field a candidate capable of securing victory and retaining the seat.

Advertisement

Bengaluru Rural

In Bengaluru Rural, the Congress presents a formidable candidate in DK Suresh. The BJP-JDS alliance is contemplating Dr CN Manjunath, former director of Jayadeva Hospital and son-in-law of former PM and JDS supremo HD Devegowda. The question remains whether Dr Manjunath will be fielded as a BJP or JDS candidate.

Advertisement

Mysuru Region

The Mysuru region, comprising constituencies such as Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar, poses a significant challenge for the BJP. Chamarajanagar, in particular, is considered a Congress stronghold post the 2023 assembly elections. BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad has announced his retirement from electoral politics, leaving the party in search of a viable candidate. A BJP leader from the Mysore unit affirmed party loyalty and praised MP Pratap Simha's contributions, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. The leader assured support for the candidate chosen by the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.