Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 10:46 IST

BJP Hyderabad MP Candidate Madhavi Latha Slams Owaisi, Says AIMIM Rule Turned Old City into Somalia

Madhavi Latha accused Owaisi and his party of neglecting the constituency, allowing poverty and educational backwardness to remain and continue unchecked.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi(L) and BJP MP Candidate Madhavi Latha
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi(L) and BJP MP Candidate Madhavi Latha | Image:PTI/ X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Hyderabad: In a scathing attack on the current state of affairs in Hyderabad, the AIMIM Chief , Kompella Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the Hyderabad constituency, said there is widespread poverty and educational deficiencies in the old city that are comparable to Somalia. 

Speaking to ANI, Latha, the chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals, expressed regret about the lack of education, housing, and prospects for the people, as well as other issues faced by the old city residents. She said in her statement, "They have no education, house, or future. Nothing is done for the people. The old city is neither a mountain nor a tribal area.” Drawing attention to the poverty in the constituency, she added that despite its central location in Hyderabad, the Old City struggles with economic hardships comparable to those in Somalia.

BJP’s First Woman MP Candidate, Madhavi Latha, to Take on Owaisi in His Bastion

Furthermore, the BJP MP candidate who will take on Owaisi in his own bastion criticised the state of educational facilities in the region and added to the plight of children in madrasas who are reportedly not receiving adequate food. She did so while raising concerns about the illegal occupation of temples and Hindu homes and also speaking about the educational challenges faced by Muslim children. Latha further underlined how prevalent child labour is in the area. The BJP MP did so while pointing to the urgent need for intervention. 

"There is no cleanliness, education, or health facilities in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha. Children in madrasas are not getting food. Temples and Hindu homes are being occupied illegally. Muslim children are uneducated. There is child labour," she added.

Owaisi and AIMIM Neglected Hyderabad: Madhavi Latha

Latha's remarks were towards Asaduddin Owaisi, the incumbent Member of Parliament and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). She accused Owaisi and his party of neglecting the constituency, allowing poverty and educational backwardness to remain and continue unchecked. Interestingly, AIMIM has held the Hyderabad seat for approximately 40 years.

Through her charitable work, Latha has been actively involved in addressing various social issues plaguing Hyderabad, as per media reports. Her initiatives, conducted through the Lopamudra Charitable Trust and the LathaMa Foundation, focus on healthcare, education, and food distribution in the region.

BJP's Telangana Team 

This year marks an important development in Hyderabad's political landscape, as the BJP has nominated a female candidate for the first time in the constituency. In the 2019 elections, the BJP's candidate secured the second position, trailing behind Owaisi. In addition to nominating Latha, the BJP announced candidates for eight other Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. These include big names such as G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Eatala Rajender, among others.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 10:16 IST

