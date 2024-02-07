Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (HDK) held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda over seat-sharing in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha Elections on Wednesday evening. It has been mutually decided by leaders of both the party that the seat-sharing will be finalised after the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The leaders have also discussed various issues, including state politics and the drought situation in Karnataka. JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy held crucial talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi last evening to discuss preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking about the developments of the meeting, Kumaraswamy told Republic, "The meeting lasted for forty five minutes. I openly discussed all issues with the Home Minister and the BJP national president. If the NDA comes to power at the Centre, Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister once again. We have discussed that JD(S) and BJP will work together towards achieving this objective in Karnataka."

JD(S) youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy and former MP Kupendra Reddy were also present at the meeting, which was held at Amit Shah's residence. The former chief minister held lengthy discussions on state politics, including the issue of alliance with Amit Shah and Nadda. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy brought to their notice about all the political developments in Karnataka.

Amit Shah has assured HDK that the process of the JD(S) officially joining the NDA, including seat-sharing, would be finalised after holding discussions with BJP national president J P Nadda, PM Modi and high command.

The leaders discussed what needs to be done in Karnataka for the NDA to win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state and Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister of India once again. HM Shah and JP Nadda assured Kumaraswamy that both the BJP and the JD(S) will take all decisions to fight the elections on the basis of utmost trust.

The leaders held discussions to effectively highlight the failures of the state government to the notice of the people. :Anti-incumbency has been created even before the Congress government completes one year in office in the state. People are suffering", said HDK.

HDK, expressing happiness over the outcome of the meeting, told Republic, "I have also brought to the notice of the Home Minister the severe drought in the state. They know that the state government has not given any compensation to the drought-hit regions so far. I have given all the information to Shah about it".

