| Image: ANI

New Delhi: Tensions seem to have erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) over seat allocation for Kolar ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This development comes as the JDS President and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday announced that the party will field candidates in three constituencies without 'waiting' for a final word on 'Kolar' from the BJP.

The party plans to contest from Hassan, Mandya and Kolar. However, the BJP on the other hand, holds Kolar's seat and has not given any claim on the seat yet. BJP-backed candidate MP Sumalatha is still pursuing the BJP leadership with her claim on the Mandya seat.

Kumaraswamy said, "We are asking for just 3-4 seats from the BJP. Should we have invested so much effort to settle for just two seats?"

'Unhappy' with the current situation, the chief of the regional party, emphasised that the BJP should use it (party) properly, or else it will have to own up to the responsibility for any adverse outcome.

Explaining it, Kumaraswamy said that the party holds a grip on state politics with its vote share in 18 seats and in the event of a triangular contest, JDS holds a chance to claim easy victory, whereas BJP can gain more after its association with the regional party.