Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its regional ally Janata Dal Secular (JDS) have sealed their seat-sharing pact in Karnataka for the ensuing General Elections 2024 to the Lok Sabha.

Karnataka state election in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal affirmed that JD(S) have been given the Kolara, Hassan and Mandaya Lok Sabha seats for the Lok Sabha elections. “We should support JD(S),” he said on Monday while announcing the seat-sharing deal.

In what looked like a sign of trouble for the alliance partners, JD(S) Karnataka President HD Kumaraswamy, last week, announced that the party will field candidates in three constituencies without waiting for a final word on Kolar from the BJP leadership

He added that in Hassan and Mandya, the stronghold of the JD(S), the party can win independently. But BJP would stand to gain more from its association with the JDS in 18 seats. The regional party has its own vote share in 18 seats and even if 3-4% of them swing in favour of the BJP, it would improve the partner’s tally, Kumaraswamy said.

The BJP currently holds the Kolar seat, however, now it has been transferred to the JD(S) court.



