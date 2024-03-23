×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 11:49 IST

BJP-JDS Seal Seat-Sharing Pact in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy Gets 3 Seats in Strong-Hold Region

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its regional ally Janata Dal Secular (JDS) have sealed their seat-sharing pact in Karnataka.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Karnataka Seat-Sharing
Karnataka Seat-Sharing | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its regional ally Janata Dal Secular (JDS) have sealed their seat-sharing pact in Karnataka for the ensuing General Elections 2024 to the Lok Sabha.

Karnataka state election in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal affirmed that JD(S) have been given the Kolara, Hassan and Mandaya Lok Sabha seats for the Lok Sabha elections. “We should support JD(S),” he said on Monday while announcing the seat-sharing deal. 

Advertisement

In what looked like a sign of trouble for the alliance partners, JD(S) Karnataka President HD Kumaraswamy, last week, announced that the party will field candidates in three constituencies without waiting for a final word on Kolar from the BJP leadership  

He added that in Hassan and Mandya, the stronghold of the JD(S), the party can win independently. But BJP would stand to gain more from its association with the JDS in 18 seats. The regional party has its own vote share in 18 seats and even if 3-4% of them swing in favour of the BJP, it would improve the partner’s tally, Kumaraswamy said.

Advertisement

The BJP currently holds the Kolar seat, however, now it has been transferred to the JD(S) court. 


 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 11:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

3 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India on Germany

6 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

6 minutes ago
Northeast Regional Parties Join Hands With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

10 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Reception

11 minutes ago
Live Eel Found Wriggling Inside Vietnamese Man's Abdomen

Live Eel In Man's Abdomen

12 minutes ago
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday

Kejriwal Vs Delhi Police

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar on MSD

13 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Produced

13 minutes ago
Pulkit and Kriti

Pulkit-Kriti's Reception

14 minutes ago
In Big Blow to INDI in Bihar, RJD-Congress Lock Horn Over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Big Blow to INDI

14 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

16 minutes ago
Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

18 minutes ago
US government passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to aid IMF

US government passes

21 minutes ago
Incredible Act Of Bravery By A Courier Boy Saves Mother And Her Baby From Free-Falling Elevator

Free-Falling Elevator

25 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Thanks Hrithik

31 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

31 minutes ago
Alcohol representative

Punjab Sangrur Case

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World5 hours ago

  2. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World6 hours ago

  3. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World11 hours ago

  4. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World13 hours ago

  5. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo