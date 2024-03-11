Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Karnataka: BJP election committee is to meet today evening in the national capital following which the Lok Sabha tickets are likely to be announced in two phases for Karnataka, according to sources. Top BJP leaders are present in the National capital which includes BS Yediyurappa, R Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai and Arvind Bellad.

State President BY Vijayendra Has Been Camping in Delhi For Past Two Days



While state leaders were anticipating the announcement of tickets for all 28 constituencies at once, it's now anticipated that the high command will opt for a phased approach due to multiple candidates vying for several constituencies. Approximately 15-17 constituency tickets are likely to be announced in the first phase, with the remaining 10-12 constituencies expected to be covered in the second phase. The latter phase may involve changes in sitting MPs.

The finalization of candidates for all 28 constituencies has already taken place in the state's core committee meeting. However, the pending approval from Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi is causing the delay. This delay is attributed to the decision to announce the tickets in two phases for Karnataka.

A senior BJP leader, speaking anonymously to Republic Media, expressed the party's desire for early candidate announcements to facilitate campaign planning and focus area identification. This move is also seen as crucial for coordination with alliance partners. Some incumbent MPs may be requested to step down to accommodate new faces.

The constituencies likely to be announced in the first phase include Shivamogga, Bengaluru Central, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Chikkodi, Hubballi Dharwad, Haveri, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Bengaluru South, Bagalkot, and Tumkur.

Constituencies earmarked for the second phase announcement comprise Bidar, Belagavi, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Bengaluru North, Dakshina Kannada, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada, Udupi Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, and Ballari.