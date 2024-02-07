Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 21:47 IST

BJP Leader Nalin Kohli Shows Owaisi Mirror For Mocking 'Bharat Ratna' to LK Advani

BJP leader Nalin Kohli accused Owaisi of doing politics of hatred and suggested that he should look within his own party.

Abhishek Tiwari
BJP Leader Nalin Kohli
BJP Leader Nalin Kohli slams AIMIM chief Owaisi for his remark against BJP Stalwart LK Advani | Image:ANI/ PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: BJP leader Nalin Kohli on Sunday lashed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remark against former-Prime Minister LK Advani after the central government announced to confer him with the ‘Bharat Ratna’ award. Taking on Owaisi, Kohli accused him of doing politics of hatred and suggested that he should look within his own party and at his brother and party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. 

Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday had mocked the government's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian honour, to BJP stalwart LK Advani. In a post on X, Owaisi said, "Well deserved Bharat Ratna for LK Advani. The graves of Indians who lost their lives in violence are nothing but stepping stones."

Advertisement

INDI Alliance is already falling apart, says Nalin Kohli

Following the post by Owaisi on Advani, Nalin Kohli came out all guns blazing at him for his social media post. Talking about the contributions of LK Advani during his entire political life span, Nalin Kohli stated, “Advani ji dedicated his life for the country and the whole country is celebrating ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Advani ji.”

Advertisement

Kohli hit out at Owaisi for his statement saying, “Owaisi does politics of hatred. He must look within his own party.”

“Hateful politics is what Akbaruddin Owaisi said about Indian police,” he said.

Advertisement

Responding to the split in the INDI Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader even gave a reality check to the unity claims being made by the opposition leaders.

He said, “INDI Alliance is already falling apart. Mamata Banerjee didn’t join the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Akhilesh Yadva said he wasn’t invited to the Yatra. There are conflicts on seat-sharing too.” 
 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement