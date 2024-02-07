Advertisement

New Delhi: BJP leader Nalin Kohli on Sunday lashed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remark against former-Prime Minister LK Advani after the central government announced to confer him with the ‘Bharat Ratna’ award. Taking on Owaisi, Kohli accused him of doing politics of hatred and suggested that he should look within his own party and at his brother and party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday had mocked the government's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian honour, to BJP stalwart LK Advani. In a post on X, Owaisi said, "Well deserved Bharat Ratna for LK Advani. The graves of Indians who lost their lives in violence are nothing but stepping stones."

INDI Alliance is already falling apart, says Nalin Kohli

Following the post by Owaisi on Advani, Nalin Kohli came out all guns blazing at him for his social media post. Talking about the contributions of LK Advani during his entire political life span, Nalin Kohli stated, “Advani ji dedicated his life for the country and the whole country is celebrating ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Advani ji.”

Kohli hit out at Owaisi for his statement saying, “Owaisi does politics of hatred. He must look within his own party.”

“Hateful politics is what Akbaruddin Owaisi said about Indian police,” he said.

Responding to the split in the INDI Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader even gave a reality check to the unity claims being made by the opposition leaders.

He said, “INDI Alliance is already falling apart. Mamata Banerjee didn’t join the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Akhilesh Yadva said he wasn’t invited to the Yatra. There are conflicts on seat-sharing too.”

