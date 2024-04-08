Advertisement

New Delhi: In an embarrassing moment for Congress, party workers put the image of a BJP leader on a hoarding being prepared ahead of Rahul Gandhi's address at the election rally in Dhanora village of Mandla Lok on Monday.

Soon after the mistake was spotted, the image was replaced by a Congress leader’s photo. Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the election campaign in the state today.

The Congress MP will address an election rally in Dhanora village of Mandla Lok Sabha in favour of Congress candidate Omkar Singh. The flex that was being put up on the main stage had the picture of Union Minister & BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste along with all the Congress leaders.

Later, the photo of the BJP leader in the poster on the stage was hastily changed and replaced by the photo of Congress MLA Rajneesh Harvansh Singh.