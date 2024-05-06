Advertisement

Mumbai: The BJP, on Sunday, moved the Election Commission (EC) after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar recently claimed that Mumbai ATS Chief Hemant Karkare was killed by an RSS-linked cop and not by Pakistan-based terrorist Ajmal Kasab in the deadly 26/11 attacks.

Former Maharashtra Minister Wadettiwar said, “Hemant Karkare wasn't killed by bullets that came from terrorists like Ajmal Kasab but by a cop close to the RSS.”

Advertisement

Calling Mumbai North Central nominee from the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, Wadettiwar called the former a traitor.'

Wadettiwar told reporters that Nikam, who had appeared as the Special Public Prosecutor, suppressed the fact and the BJP has also given a ticket to a 'traitor' like him.

Advertisement

The BJP has written to the EC for allegedly peddling lies and defaming Nikam. However, Wadettiwar said his allegations were based on the book 'Who Killed Karkare' written by retired police officer SM Mushriff. The senior Congress MLA from Brahmapuri also said that the book clearly stated no biryani was ever offered to Kasab.

"As a responsible leader, the opposition leader should desist from making such comments that can help the enemy nation," Nikam said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Terming Wadettiwar's statements as 'false and not based on facts,' Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar claimed they were aimed at defaming Nikam and inciting emotions.

"We have written to the Election Commission of India seeking action against Wadettiwar who is a star campaigner (of Congress) and also against the Congress party for peddling lies," he added.

Advertisement

Shelar said Kasab was sentenced to death for killing innocent people after following the due process of law.

Kasab was the lone terrorist who was captured alive by Mumbai police during the 26/11 terror attack by Pakistani terrorists in which at least 166 people were killed and several others were injured.

Advertisement

Shelar wondered whether Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray supports the statement made by the Congress leader.

Shekar also accused the Congress of 'speaking Pakistan's language.' He said, “Pakistan maintains that Kasab did not kill Indian police officials. Is the Congress supporting Pakistan on this?”

Advertisement

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

A former special public prosecutor, Nikam had represented the state in high-profile cases like the Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Advertisement

He is making his political foray from the Mumbai North Central seat on a BJP ticket and is pitted against city Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad.

(with PTI inputs)