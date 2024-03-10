Updated March 10th, 2024 at 12:55 IST
BJP MP Brijendra Singh Resigns, Likely to Join Congress
BJP MP Brijendra Singh has resigned from the saffron party due to compelling issues.
New Delhi: Brijendra Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has resigned from the saffron party due to compelling issues.
Taking to X, Singh said, "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar."
