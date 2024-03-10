BJP MP Brijendra Singh Resigns, Likely to Join Congress

Advertisement

New Delhi: Brijendra Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has resigned from the saffron party due to compelling issues.

Taking to X, Singh said, "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar."

VIDEO | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Hisar MP Brijendra Singh joins Congress in presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.



Singh had resigned from BJP earlier today "due to compelling political reasons." pic.twitter.com/kclaFNGgRY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024