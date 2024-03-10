BJP MP Brijendra Singh Resigns, Likely to Join Congress

Advertisement

New Delhi: Brijendra Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has resigned from the saffron party due to compelling issues.

Taking to X, Singh said, "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar."

Soon after announcing his resignation Singh reached Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi and joined the opposition party.

He said, "One issue that was raised in the rally in Jind on 2nd October was about the alliance of BJP-JJP in Haryana. A decision was taken regarding it and that too is a reason (for quitting BJP)."

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, and Deepak Babaria were also present on the occasion, PTI reported.