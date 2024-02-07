Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 14:42 IST

BJP MP Heena Gavit Likens INDIA Bloc to Cricket Team and Bigg Boss participants

INDIA Bloc is like a cricket team with 11 captains, said BJP MP Heena Gavit in the Lok Sabha.

Press Trust Of India
I.N.D.I.Alliance India bloc India alliance
I.N.D.I.Alliance | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A BJP member in Lok Sabha on Friday took a swipe at the opposition by dubbing the INDIA bloc as a cricket team with 11 captains not willing to accommodate other players. 

Initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Heena Gavit said INDIA bloc leaders were like Bigg Boss participants who live under one roof but everyone eyes the "trophy" of becoming the prime minister.

Advertisement

After moving the motion, she said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is witnessing all-round development and hence, it will not be surprising that INDIA bloc leaders start switching sides one after the other.

Describing TMC leader Mamata Banerjee as the "captain" of West Bengal, Gavit said she is unwilling to accommodate Congress in her team.

Advertisement

Similarly, she said, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is the captain of Punjab who is treating Congress as the 12th member of the team.

Gavit, who represents Nandurbar (Maharashtra) in the Lok Sabha, said people will once again vote for Modi in the upcoming parliamentary elections and his government will present a full-fledged Union Budget in the coming days.

Advertisement

It was remarkable to note, she said, that a woman president addressed the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 31 and the next day a woman finance minister presented the Interim Budget 2024. She said now she, a woman MP who represents a tribal area, was moving the motion to thank the president for her address.

The youth of today should not be a job seeker but a job creator and job giver. The government was working on that, she said.

Advertisement

Hitting out at the Congress, she said while on the one hand it attacks corporate leaders, one of its chief ministers signs an agreement with those very corporate leaders to ensure jobs for youth in their state. She was apparently referring to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This shows the dual character of Congress, she said. 

“'Viksit Bharat' is not the philosophy of a party but of the people of India,” she added.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News26 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News33 minutes ago

  3. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World35 minutes ago

  4. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  5. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement