×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

BJP Names Candidates for Remaining Uttarakhand LS Seats: Trivendra Singh Rawat, Anil Baluni On List

The BJP's decision to field Trivendra Singh Rawat and Anil Baluni underscores the party's strategy to bring fresh leadership to these constituencies.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
BJP Fields Trivendra From Haridwar, Baluni From Garhwal; Drops Pokhriyal, Tirath
BJP Fields Trivendra From Haridwar, Baluni From Garhwal; Drops Pokhriyal, Tirath | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its candidates for the two remaining parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand— Haridwar and Garhwal (Pauri) — as part of its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been selected to contest from the Haridwar constituency, while former Rajya Sabha MP and the party’s national media in-charge Anil Baluni will vie for the Garhwal (Pauri) seat. This announcement marks a transition as they replace two former chief ministers — Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Tirath Singh Rawat — who currently represent Haridwar and Garhwal (Pauri) seats in the Lok Sabha.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, a former chief minister, had secured victories from the Haridwar constituency in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, Tirath Singh Rawat, who made his parliamentary debut from Garhwal (Pauri) in 2019, had a brief tenure as chief minister before being succeeded by Pushkar Singh Dhami in 2021, just months ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.=

Advertisement

The BJP's decision to field Trivendra Singh Rawat and Anil Baluni underscores the party's strategy to bring fresh leadership to these constituencies while ensuring continuity and stability.

Earlier, the BJP had announced candidates for three other Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand — Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, and the lone reserved (SC) seat of Almora. The party reposed its faith in its sitting MPs — Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, and former Union minister Ajay Tamta, respectively.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Stone pelting

Stone Pelted

40 minutes ago
The Debate

BJP's second list

41 minutes ago
Kiran Abbavaram

Kiran Abbavaram Engaged

an hour ago
Pratap Simha

Big names dropped by BJP

an hour ago
DRI seizes smuggled gold worth around Rs 40 crores

Rs 40 Crore Gold Seized

an hour ago
BRS Leader kidnapped?

Drama in Telangana

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

President performs puja

an hour ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.

Belarus Supports India

an hour ago
Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

Chief Justice Felicitates

an hour ago
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai

Lok sabha polls

an hour ago
Thanglam

Tamil Movies In 2024

an hour ago
Notebook

Movies On First Love

an hour ago
Respect

Biopics On Musicians

an hour ago
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Hollywood Sequel Of 2024

an hour ago
Curd and aloe vera

Curd-Based Hair Masks

an hour ago
International Day of Action for Rivers 2024

Day of Action for Rivers

an hour ago
election commission

EC Vacancies

an hour ago
shimla

jyotirlingas to come up

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Thane: Cleaner Killed After Collapse of Gutter Slab

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News8 hours ago

  5. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo