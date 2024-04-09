Advertisement

New Delhi: Asserting that the Dravidian parties have – over the years – “set a false narrative and [subsequently] built up on that”, former Telangana governor and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Tamil Nadu's South Chennai constituency Tamilisai Soundarajan, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday said, “Now, they are worried because the southern part of the country is witnessing a shift from the Dravidian mindset to the national mindset”.

Soundarajan's stinging remarks come as the BJP is going for the “jugular in Tamil Nadu" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the most-aggressive campaign in the state.

"For years in a row, Tamil Nadu was under the Dravidian fold and it was almost cheated by the Dravidian parties", Soundarajan stressed while speaking on the 'Nation's Sharpest Opinion' segment of the Debate With Arnab.

"There were no concrete developmental activities in Tamil Nadu [under the rule of Dravidian parties]... Women at that time didn't have any opportunities like Mudra schemes and Start up India", she said.

Responding to a question on whether the BJP can be a strong force of dominance in Tamil Nadu during Elections 2024, visibly-enthusiastic Soundarajan candidly told Arnab to soon expect headlines around the BJP's “resounding poll victory”.

Expressing gratitude towards PM Modi “for focussing on Tamil Nadu”, Soundarajan underlined that the BJP wants to “lay a strong foundation for the 2026 race” well during the 2024 Elections. “We are not relying only on pro-Hindu votes. We are, in fact, relying on developmental activities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, BJP's South Chennai candidate said while exuding confidence that the saffron party will register a spectacular win, especially with record votes in the southern states.

Claiming that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu “doesn't even extend Diwali wishes and greetings to the Hindus” in the state, Soundarajan told Republic: “The Hindus of Tamil Nadu are being ignored...They are being humiliated", as she stressed that "there should be a safe space for all religious sentiments".

Earlier today, PM Modi – who was seen carrying the party's logo (Lotus) in his hand – held a roadshow in Chennai as a part of the BJP's campaign to gain a foothold in the southern states. Supporters had gathered in large numbers to witness the roadshow on both sides of the road with some even showering petals on the Prime Minister. The mega roadshow began near Panagal Park and concluded near Teynampet signal. This was PM Modi's second roadshow in the state within a month.

Soundarajan, who was also present during the roadshow along with Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai told reporters at the time: “There is a spark of happiness. We are so fortunate to have a Prime Minister like him."

Exuding confidence that PM Modi's visit will help the BJP win, Soundarajan exclaimed, "There is a lot of enthusiasm among our workers. PM Modi's visit will help us, we will win. People of South Chennai are very happy...”

PM Modi has been campaigning for party's South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan, Central Chennai candidate Vinoj P Selvam and North Chennai candidate Paul Kanagaraj.

The saffron party has fielded Soundarajan against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s Tamilachi Thangapandhian in South Chennai, while Vinoj P Selvam has been fielded against DMK's Dayanidhi Maran in Central Chennai.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of general elections on April 19.

In 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance had registered a landslide victory, winning 38 out of the 39 seats in the state.