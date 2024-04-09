×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Exclusive/ 'A Shift From Dravidian to National Mindset': Tamilisai Soundarajan Confident of BJP Win in 2024

Soundarajan's remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the most-aggressive poll campaign in Tamil Nadu.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 9.
Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 9. | Image:'X'/@DrTamilisai4BJP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Asserting that the Dravidian parties have – over the years – “set a false narrative and [subsequently] built up on that”, former Telangana governor and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Tamil Nadu's South Chennai constituency Tamilisai Soundarajan, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday said, “Now, they are worried because the southern part of the country is witnessing a shift from the Dravidian mindset to the national mindset”.

Soundarajan's stinging remarks come as the BJP is going for the “jugular in Tamil Nadu" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the most-aggressive campaign in the state.

Advertisement

"For years in a row, Tamil Nadu was under the Dravidian fold and it was almost cheated by the Dravidian parties", Soundarajan stressed while speaking on the 'Nation's Sharpest Opinion' segment of the Debate With Arnab.

"There were no concrete developmental activities in Tamil Nadu [under the rule of Dravidian parties]... Women at that time didn't have any opportunities like Mudra schemes and Start up India", she said.

Advertisement

Responding to a question on whether the BJP can be a strong force of dominance in Tamil Nadu during Elections 2024, visibly-enthusiastic Soundarajan candidly told Arnab to soon expect headlines around the BJP's “resounding poll victory”.

Expressing gratitude towards PM Modi “for focussing on Tamil Nadu”, Soundarajan underlined that the BJP wants to “lay a strong foundation for the 2026 race” well during the 2024 Elections. “We are not relying only on pro-Hindu votes. We are, in fact, relying on developmental activities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, BJP's South Chennai candidate said while exuding confidence that the saffron party will register a spectacular win, especially with record votes in the southern states.

Advertisement

Claiming that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu “doesn't even extend Diwali wishes and greetings to the Hindus” in the state, Soundarajan told Republic: “The Hindus of Tamil Nadu are being ignored...They are being humiliated", as she stressed that "there should be a safe space for all religious sentiments".

Earlier today, PM Modi – who was seen carrying the party's logo (Lotus) in his hand – held a roadshow in Chennai as a part of the BJP's campaign to gain a foothold in the southern states. Supporters had gathered in large numbers to witness the roadshow on both sides of the road with some even showering petals on the Prime Minister. The mega roadshow began near Panagal Park and concluded near Teynampet signal. This was PM Modi's second roadshow in the state within a month. 

Advertisement

Soundarajan, who was also present during the roadshow along with Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai told reporters at the time: “There is a spark of happiness. We are so fortunate to have a Prime Minister like him." 

Exuding confidence that PM Modi's visit will help the BJP win, Soundarajan exclaimed, "There is a lot of enthusiasm among our workers. PM Modi's visit will help us, we will win. People of South Chennai are very happy...”

Advertisement

PM Modi has been campaigning for party's South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan, Central Chennai candidate Vinoj P Selvam and North Chennai candidate Paul Kanagaraj.

Advertisement

The saffron party has fielded Soundarajan against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s Tamilachi Thangapandhian in South Chennai, while Vinoj P Selvam has been fielded against DMK's Dayanidhi Maran in Central Chennai.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of general elections on April 19.

Advertisement

In 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance had registered a landslide victory, winning 38 out of the 39 seats in the state.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

8 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Narrative Wilts

10 minutes ago
Man sues 50 women for calling him a bad date in California

Man Sues 50 Women

10 minutes ago
Tom Holland, Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Relationship

11 minutes ago
Nobel Prize winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at the age of 94.

Peter Higgins Dies

11 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

13 minutes ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi On Her Struggle

13 minutes ago
Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip For 'Narcotics Test'

Bengaluru lawyer scam

16 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 9.

Can BJP Make Dent in TN?

17 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen On Comeback

19 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR

Karthik on Kuldeep

30 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Writes Dialogues

39 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Bhavnagar earthquake

39 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

Deepfake Nude Menace

41 minutes ago
Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali On Working With Stars

an hour ago
Maidaan Screening

Maidaan Screening

an hour ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Aditi On Working With SLB

an hour ago
Eid To Be Celebrated on 10th April

When Is Eid In India?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Snake And Mongoose Deadly Fight In A Pothole, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Man Stabs Mother Over 70 Times Because She 'Irritated Him'

    World6 hours ago

  3. Pankaj Tripathi Ditches Fancy Car For Two-wheeler In Viral Video

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo