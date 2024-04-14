Advertisement

New Delhi: To promote equal and advanced opportunities among Indians, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, April 14, in its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections said that it will expand livelihood opportunities for all families, including OBC, SC & ST, by measures like doubling the MUDRA loan limit to Rs 20 lakh.

Furthermore, the party said it will expand the successful schemes such as PM Svanidhi and PM Vishwakaram Yojana, among others. We will further expand employment opportunities through

Eco-Tourism and Homestay.

In its 'Sankalp Patra,' the saffron party said it will also double the Mudra loan limit to Rs 20 lakh to support all aspiring entrepreneurs.

The party also promised to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for fishermen through the promotion of pearl farming.

The manifesto covers promises in almost every aspect. From providing free electricity to the poor to aiming for a permanent UNSC seat, BJP's Sankalp Patra for the Lok Sabha elections is designed to ensure development for India and improve livelihood for Indians.