Updated April 12th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

BJP Rebel KS Eshwarappa Set to File Nomination As Independent Candidate From Shimoga Today

Miffed BJP leader KS Eshwarappa will file nomination as an independent candidate from the Shimoga constituency on Friday.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
KS Eshwarappa
KS Eshwarappa | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Shimoga: In what comes as the biggest setback for the BJP in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, miffed BJP leader KS Eshwarappa will file nomination as an independent candidate from the Shimoga constituency on Friday.

The rebel BJP leader said that he will nomination at 11 AM and a large number of people would turn up in his support. 

“Tomorrow, a large number of people from across the constituency will come as I will be filing my nomination papers. I was not sure that I would get such an overwhelming response during my election campaign,” the veteran leader said.

Eshwarappa claimed people were backing him because they were realising that the dream of a ‘Hindutva’ supporter winning the election was going to be fulfilled. Several Hindutva activists have come out in support across the eight Assembly segments under Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, he added.

'Will Not Withdraw' 

Hitting out at those spreading rumours that he would back off, the former deputy chief minister said, “I am seeing that false information is being spread out of fear of defeat. I don’t know why they are indulging in such activities. I have said in all the languages I know that I am not going to withdraw. My well-wishers have also said I should not give up.”

Eshwarappa had announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Shimoga (Shivamogga) in the coming Lok Sabha polls, blaming veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra, who is the state BJP President, for his son KE Kantesh being denied a ticket.

BY Raghavendra — another son of Yediyurappa — is the BJP candidate from Shivamogga.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

