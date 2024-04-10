22 Congress leaders and 400 workers from the party have joined the BJP in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Image: PTI

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its 10th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In the 10th list, the party has announced names of candidates from Chandigarh, Mainpuri, Allahabad, Kaushambi, Phulpur, Ballia, Ghazipur and Asansol. The party has replaced its candidate from West Bengal’s Asansol.

