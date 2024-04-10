×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

BJP Releases 10th Candidate List, Fields SS Ahluwalia From Asansol

BJP Releases 10th Candidate List, Fields SS Ahluwalia From Asansol, Jaiveer Singh Thakur to Take on Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP flag and symbol
Image:PTI
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its 10th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In the 10th list, the party has announced names of candidates from Chandigarh, Mainpuri, Allahabad, Kaushambi, Phulpur, Ballia, Ghazipur and Asansol. The party has replaced its candidate from West Bengal’s Asansol.
 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

