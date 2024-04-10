Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:42 IST
BJP Releases 10th Candidate List, Fields SS Ahluwalia From Asansol
BJP Releases 10th Candidate List, Fields SS Ahluwalia From Asansol, Jaiveer Singh Thakur to Take on Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
22 Congress leaders and 400 workers from the party have joined the BJP in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Image:PTI
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its 10th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In the 10th list, the party has announced names of candidates from Chandigarh, Mainpuri, Allahabad, Kaushambi, Phulpur, Ballia, Ghazipur and Asansol. The party has replaced its candidate from West Bengal’s Asansol.
Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:30 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.