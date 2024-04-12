×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

BJP Releases 11th List of Candidates, Fields Vinod Kumar Bind From Bhadohi

Yesterday, the party released its 10th list of candidates for 9 Lok Sabha seats, seven in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Chandigarh and West Bengal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP flag and symbol
22 Congress leaders and 400 workers from the party have joined the BJP in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released 11th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Vinod Kumar Bind from the Bhadohi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Dropping sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh,  the BJP has fielded Sanjay Tandon in her place. In the Mainpuri constituency of Uttar Pradesh, BJP has fielded Jaiveer Singh against SP's Dimple Yadav.

Besides, the party named its sitting MP SS Ahluwalia as the candidate from Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Ahluwalia currently represents Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. The BJP has fielded Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, from the Balia Lok Sabha seat and Paras Nath Rai from Ghazipur seat in Uttar Pradesh. 

The voting for the upcoming elections is scheduled to commence on April 19, with the results slated to be announced on June 4, 2024. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is set to conclude on June 16, 2024. The polls will be conducted in seven phases, with the first phase taking place on April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1, 2024.

 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

