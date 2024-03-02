Advertisement

Vidisha: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former-chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024 from the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. After the passing of the baton to Dr Mohan Yadav as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, speculations were rife that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be given some big responsibility at the Centre.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is presently a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Madhya Pradesh representing Budhni Assembly constituency, which comes under Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

Lok Sabha polls likely to held in April and May

The 65-year-old senior BJP leader was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2005 to 2018 and later he again took the command of the state in 2020 till 2023. He has been representing the Budhni Assembly seat since 2006. He is also the longest serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming general elections, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to take place in the month of April and May.



