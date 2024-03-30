Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its 8th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In its latest list, the party has revealed 11 names for constituencies in Odisha, Punjab, and West Bengal. Of 11, 3 candidates have been fielded from Lok Sabha seats of Odisha, five from Punjab, and two from West Bengal.

Former Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has been nominated for the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency, while singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans has secured a ticket for the Faridkot seat. Preneet Kaur, the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and a recent entrant to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been nominated for the Patiala constituency, which she previously represented under the Congress party. The BJP has dropped Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, known for his poor attendance in Parliament.

Six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who recently parted ways with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has been fielded from Cuttack. Ravneet Singh Bittu, a three-time Congress MP and grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh will be contesting from Ludhiana, while former AAP leader Sushil Kumar Rinku has been chosen to contest from Jalandhar. Dinesh Singh ‘Babbu’ will represent the BJP in the Gurdaspur constituency.

In West Bengal, the BJP has announced Pranat Tudu as its candidate from Jhargram and Debashish Dhar from Birbhum. Dhar, who recently resigned from the Indian Police Service, joins the BJP to contest in the upcoming elections.

Check state-wise candidates whose names featured in BJP's 8th list

Odisha

Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera- Jajpur (SC)

Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi- Kandhamal

Bhartruhari Mahtab- Cuttack

Punjab

Dinesh Singh "Babbu"- Gurdaspur

Taranjit Singh Sandhu- Amritsar

Sushil Kumar Rinku- Jalandhar (Sc)

Ravneet Singh Bittu- Ludhiana

Hans Raj Hans- Faridkot

Smt. Preneet Kaur- Patiala

West Bengal

Pranat Tudu- Jhargram (St)

Debashish Dhar, Ips- Birbhum

With this, the BJP has so far announced its candidates for 411 seats.

Notably, Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4.

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

