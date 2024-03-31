Updated March 31st, 2024 at 13:11 IST
BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the ninth list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the ninth list of candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and announced the candidature of Damodar Agarwal from Rajasthan's Bhilwara constituency.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 13:03 IST
