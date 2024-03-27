BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

Advertisement

New Delhi: The BJP, on Monday evening, released a list of its star campaigners for the state of West Bengal who would campaign for the BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The key leaders on the list include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Smriti Irani, actor Mithun Chakraborty, among several others.





Advertisement