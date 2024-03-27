Updated March 27th, 2024 at 00:01 IST
BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List
The BJP released a list of its star campaigners for the state of West Bengal.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List | Image:PTI
Advertisement
New Delhi: The BJP, on Monday evening, released a list of its star campaigners for the state of West Bengal who would campaign for the BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The key leaders on the list include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Smriti Irani, actor Mithun Chakraborty, among several others.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:17 IST