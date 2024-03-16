×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 16th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

‘Main Modi Ka Parivar Hu’: BJP’s New Poll Campaign Song Is a Melange of National Integration | WATCH

The song video features PM Modi interacting with several beneficiaries.

Reported by: Digital Desk
‘Main Modi Ka Parivar Hu
The ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar Hu’ song was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media platform X. | Image:X/@narendramodi
New Delhi: Weeks ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024, a song based on ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar Hu’ theme has been launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar Hu’ song was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media platform X. He captioned the video with ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Parivar’. This comes on a day when the Election Commission is all set to announce the elections dates.  

Coincidentally, the ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar Hu’ song has been launched on the same day as ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ which was also launched on March 16.  

The song video features PM Modi interacting with several beneficiaries. The song depicts how people from all walks of life can connect to PM Modi and how India has progressed ahead under the leadership of PM Modi in the last decade. 

Earlier at a rally in Patna, RJD president Lalu Pradesh Yadav had targeted PM Modi by saying that he had no family and that he was not a true Hindu. Reacting to the remark, several BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, added ‘Modi ka Parivar’ suffix on their social media accounts, indicating that they were PM Modi's family.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

