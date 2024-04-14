×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

'Achievements of Last 10 Years Are Result of People's Mandate': Nadda After BJP Releases Manifesto

He listed out construction of village roads, and toilets, and lifting 25 crore people out of poverty as some of the achievements of the government led by PM.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP national president JP Nadda
BJP national president JP Nadda | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said the government's achievements over the last 10 years, such as the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the women's reservation law, were made possible due to the clear mandate given to the party by people.

"The achievements of the last 10 years are a result of a clear mandate," Nadda said at a function here to release the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He listed out construction of village roads, and toilets, and lifting 25 crore people out of poverty as some of the achievements of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda said in 2029, 33 per cent of the Lok Sabha members will be women.

He said the BJP has followed the ideals of social justice laid down by Babasaheb Ambedkar and the manifesto is being released on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders were present at the function at the BJP headquarters here. 

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

