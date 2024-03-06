×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark Against PM Modi's Family

After RJD Patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s personal remark against PM Narendra Modi’s family, the BJP released a ‘Modi Ka Parivar' poster.

Reported by: Digital Desk
'Modi ka Parivar' poster
BJP releases 'Modi ka Parivar' poster to counter RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's personal remark against PM Modi's family | Image:X/ BJP
New Delhi: After RJD Patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s personal remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s family, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a poster on Wednesday following the launch of the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign. The poster features PM Modi in various moods while talking, sharing the stage with citizens of the country from all walks of life calling them his family members. While sharing the poster on social media, the BJP stated, “Affinity with everyone, Concern with everyone. That is why 140 crore countrymen are PM Modi's family.”

Earlier, the BJP leaders initiated a campaign ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to counter Lalu Yadav’s personal jibe at PM Modi. Several top leaders of the BJP, including party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and others on Tuesday added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their name on their social media handle X.

Lalu Yadav had made personal remark on PM Modi's family at a rally in Patna

It all started after Lalu Yadav, while addressing a rally of the INDI Alliance in Patna, had made a personal remark against the Prime Minister's charge of dynasty politics against Opposition parties. Yadav said, "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own?"

Not only this, he even went on to say that PM Modi keeps bragging about the Ram temple, but he is not even a true Hindu.

Following the incident, in a message of solidarity, top BJP leaders today added "Modi Ka Parivar" to their social media handles.

PM Modi too, while addressing a rally in Telangana on Tuesday had said, "Leaders of the INDI Alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their 'parivarvad (family politics)', they say Modi has no family."

"My life is an open book, 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them," he added. 
 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

