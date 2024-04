In September 2023, President Droupadi Murmu approved the women’s reservation Bill which sought to provide 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The legislation was passed in the new Parliament building.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, after the first phase of the temple’s construction was made possible by a Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri Mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The top court ruled that the disputed 2.77 acres in Ayodhya be awarded to the deity, Ram Lalla Virajman. The five-judge bench directed the Centre to establish a trust within three months to supervise and manage the construction of a temple on the site. PM Modi led the rituals of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony as lakhs of people watched the live-telecast of the ceremony on their televisions. Addressed a gathering of more than 7,000 people, the PM said, “Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived.” The Uniform Civil Code Bill, passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 7, 2024, became a law with the President giving her assent.