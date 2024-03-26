×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

BJP Releases Sixth List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the sixth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the sixth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BJP is going all out in its campaign of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024. The party is going with the motto and slogan of ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’ this election, aiming for over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha for a majority victory.

The candidates in the sixth list of BJP include the following names:

Indu Devi Jatav from Karauli-Dholpur (SC)

Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Dausa

Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from Inner Manipur.

Several people from the Indian National Congress (INC) and other political parties have joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The BJP’s fifth list included candidates such as Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, Naveen Jindal, Agnimitra Paul and many more prominent names.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

