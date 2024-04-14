BREAKING: BJP's Annamalai Booked For Alleged Poll Violation

New Delhi: A case has been registered against BJP's Tamil Nadu President and Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai and a other party members on Friday, April 12. The case has been registered over an alleged poll campaign time violation.

DMK workers and their allies, the Left parties, objected to BJP members campaigning beyond the Election Commission’s stipulated time on Thursday night and this led to a quarrel between the two parties at Avarampalayam area, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by a DMK member, Peelamedu police booked cases against four BJP functionaries under various sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, local DMK functionaries petitioned the district collector seeking action against the BJP candidate for allegedly campaigning beyond the deadline set by the Election Commission.