Updated April 12th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

BJP's Annamalai Promises IIM, NIA and NCB Units For Coimbatore

BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday promised a slew of assurances for Coimbatore, from where he is contesting for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, including striving for the establishment of an IIM and units of NIA and the NCB.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP's Annamalai Promises IIM, NIA and NCB Units For Coimbatore
BJP's Annamalai Promises IIM, NIA and NCB Units For Coimbatore | Image:ANI
Coimbatore: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday promised a slew of assurances for Coimbatore, from where he is contesting for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, including striving for the establishment of an IIM and units of NIA and the NCB.

The party will work for a "100 assurances in 500 days," he said addressing a press conference after releasing the party's manifesto for the Parliamentary constituency.

Setting up of Navodaya schools and addressing issues related to Noyyal and Kousika rivers were some of the other promises.

He assured to set up units of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the city.

Round-the-clock mobile food vans named after the legendary leader and former Chief Minister K Kamaraj will also be introduced, he said.

Upgrading the existing airport as an international terminal and setting up a cancer treatment centre were among the promises made by Annamalai.

"When people bless us, your brother Annamalai will bring Coimbatore on the international map," he said, flanked by BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South legislator, Vanathi Srinivasan, among others. 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Whatsapp logo