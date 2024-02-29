Advertisement

Srinagar: BJP's National Election Committee is set to convene in New Delhi, today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to finalize candidates for various Parliamentary constituencies across the country.

Sources suggest that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) candidates are likely to feature in the meeting, potentially resulting in the approval of the list of candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir.

This development comes after the Party’s National Election Committee and Parliamentary Board meticulously scrutinized the list of probable candidates and finalized their names in a high-level meeting in New Delhi.

Earlier this week, the party's Election Committee met in Jammu and held extensive discussions on the names of probable candidates for two constituencies of Jammu, submitted by a survey team. “Despite receiving about a dozen names from each constituency, the Committee shortlisted four names from each, submitting them to the High Command for approval,” sources said.

Sources indicate that candidate announcements for Anantnag-Rajouri, Central Kashmir and North Kashmir constituencies will be delayed as the party monitors the strategies of opposition parties in these areas.

J&K Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr. Andrabi while talking to Republic Tv’, emphasized that alongside submitting the names of shortlisted candidates, the party is also actively preparing for Prime Minister Modi’s rally scheduled for March 7 in Kashmir.

She asserted that meticulous preparations and arrangements are being made to ensure a massive gathering of people at the rally.

“The party is also busy with the preparations for the PM’s March 7 Kashmir rally. All the preparations and arrangements are being made for the rally, and they were discussed in detail with senior party leaders. We aim to ensure a massive gathering of people at the PM's rally, which is expected to be attended by people from South Kashmir, Central Kashmir and North Kashmir."

Additionally, she mentioned the party's submission to the Prime Minister to hold an election rally in South Kashmir shortly, expressing optimism regarding its approval. Plans for a rally featuring Home Minister Amit Shah in Surankote, Poonch, specifically focusing on the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, were also discussed.

Dr. Andrabi attributed the BJP's brightened prospects in J&K to recent developments such as granting ST status to Paharis, political reservation for Gujjars and Bakerwals, and the launch of various public welfare schemes by the Modi government. She expressed confidence in the party's ability to secure victory in all five constituencies of J&K.

“After granting ST status to Paharis, providing political reservation to Gujjars and Bakerwals, and launching various public welfare schemes for all sections of society, the BJP's prospects have significantly improved. We are confident of sweeping victory in all five constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Andrabi added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, urged people to turn their disappointment into a positive drive to counter the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

He stressed the need to intensify public outreach and educate people about the assault on democracy by the incumbent administration.

“We must amplify our outreach efforts to expose the systematic assault on democracy by the current administration. J&K's strength lies in its diversity, where various religions, castes, and ethnicities coexist proudly. However, attempts to divide us based on region, religion, and ethnicity threaten our unity. We must remain vigilant. Our party workers have a pivotal role as both members and responsible citizens. We must defend our unique identity on all fronts. The upcoming elections offer a chance to reject the BJP's unilateral actions on August 5, 2019. The issues at hand touch upon our pride, distinct character, land and job rights, and historical essence,” said Dr. Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone emphasized that the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for April-May, represent a crucial opportunity for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to select the most suitable candidates and parties.

“Finally, people have the chance to cast their votes following the events of 2019. The decision of who will emerge victorious rests solely with the people. Let us entrust the decision to them,” said Lone while he referred to the significant constitutional changes in 2019, notably the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of the state.

Lone's foray into electoral politics began in the early 2010s. While his party, People’s Conference, contested various candidates in the previous local body elections, it faced limited success, particularly given its influence primarily within certain areas of north Kashmir, such as Kupwara and Handwara