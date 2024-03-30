×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

BJP's Second Candidate List For Odisha Polls To Be Released Soon: Tomar

The BJP is likely to release its second candidate list for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha within the next two days, senior party leader Vijay Pal Singh Tomar said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP's Second Candidate List For Odisha Polls To Be Released Soon: Tomar
BJP's Second Candidate List For Odisha Polls To Be Released Soon: Tomar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The BJP is likely to release its second candidate list for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha within the next two days, senior party leader Vijay Pal Singh Tomar said on Friday.

"It will come. Wait for two days," the BJP election in-charge for the state told reporters when asked about the second list of candidates.

Advertisement

The saffron party has already announced the names of candidates for 18 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party is yet to name its nominees for the Cuttack, Kandhamal and Jajpur Lok Sabha seats.

The party has also not announced its candidates for the 147 assembly seats.

Advertisement

The ruling BJD has already announced the names of candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats and 72 assembly constituencies.

The BJD is likely to release the list of candidates for the remaining six Lok Sabha and 75 assembly seats soon. 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

Northern Ireland

a minute ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

7 minutes ago
BJP's LS candidate stages road blockade in Kolkata over detention of party workers

BJP Candidate Protests

11 minutes ago
Hyderabad police

Hyderabad Phone Tapping

20 minutes ago
Indian Army BrahMos Missile

BrahMos Missile Strike

22 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

31 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

33 minutes ago
BJP's Second Candidate List For Odisha Polls To Be Released Soon: Tomar

BJP's Second Candidate Li

37 minutes ago
KRK and Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

39 minutes ago
Haryana Police Arrest Farmer Activist Jalbera

Haryana Police

43 minutes ago
Harvard's Houghton Library.

Harvard Human Skin Book

44 minutes ago
West Bengal: Left Announces Candidates For 2 More Seats, Says Hopeful Of Alliance With Congress, ISF

The CPI

an hour ago
Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia

Fire at Warehouse in WB

an hour ago
BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder: Special CBI Court Sentences 6 To Life Imprisonment

BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder

an hour ago
BJP Moves Poll Panel Against Siddaramaiah's Son for 'Hate Speech'

Lok Sabha Polls Live

an hour ago
Tisca Chopra in Taare Zameen Par

Tisca On Taare Zameen Par

an hour ago
Mannara Chopra birthday bash

PC-Nick At Mannara's Bash

an hour ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj On BMCM Role

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Dark

    India News5 hours ago

  2. 'Confined to Kitchen...': Congress Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Gunshots Fired Amid Brawl Between Nodia's Amity University Students

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo