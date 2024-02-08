Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

BJP's Winning Formula: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Outline BJP Election Master Plan to Woo 1st-Time Voters

Amit Shah urged party leaders to showcase the govt's successes, highlighting PM's efforts in promoting 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and surge in cultural nationalism.

Moumita Mukherjee
Amit Shah, JP Nadda at BJP campaign strategy meet for Lok Sabha polls
Amit Shah, JP Nadda at BJP campaign strategy meet for Lok Sabha polls | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a crucial BJP meeting on Tuesday which was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, the roadmap for the party's campaign in all 543 Lok Sabha seats was outlined. The focus was on targeting various demographic segments, including first-time voters, beneficiaries of government schemes, OBCs, SCs, STs, youths, and women. Addressing a gathering of over 300 party leaders, Nadda highlighted the achievements of the Prime MInister Modi-led government since 2014, stressing on its dedication to the welfare of the poor. Party general Vinod Tawde quoted Nadda, noting India's elevated global standing, becoming the fifth-largest economy during Modi's second term.

With a potential inclination towards welcoming politicians from other parties, Shah encouraged party members to establish connections with well-known personalities and leaders from different communities, aiming to integrate them into the "nationalist mainstream."

Shah urged party leaders to showcase the government's successes, highlighting PM Modi's efforts in promoting 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the surge in cultural nationalism. These remarks coincided with the nationwide enthusiasm surrounding the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

 

Amit Shah, JP Nadda outline BJP campaign strategy for Lok Sabha polls at key party meet.

 

Asserting the government's commitment to making India a major power, Shah clarified that the BJP's objective is not only winning elections but uplifting the most deprived, aligning with founder Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's 'antyodaya' motto through last-mile delivery to all.

In his address, Nadda stressed the need for the BJP's expansion across the country, aiming for increased seats in states where success was limited in 2019. He referenced a NITI Aayog report, highlighting that over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty under the Modi government.

As the meeting participants tentatively counted down to the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May, they intensified their outreach exercises, planning to connect with voters through the ‘Gaon Chalein’ campaign.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

