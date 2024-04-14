×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 06:57 IST

BJP Set to Release Lok Sabha Election Manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to release its Lok Sabha election manifesto, to be known as ‘Sankalp Patra’ on April 14.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
BJP
BJP Set to Release Lok Sabha Election Manifesto-'Sankalp Patra'- Today | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to release its Lok Sabha election manifesto, to be known as ‘Sankalp Patra’ today revealed party sources. The event will be hold in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, it added. 

The manifesto committee, chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, has already held two meetings. The BJP has received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.

According to party sources, the BJP's manifesto will focus on development, a prosperous India, women, youth, the poor, and farmers. The party pledges to fulfil only those promises that are achievable. The theme of the manifesto will be "Modi's Guarantee: Developed India 2047," with a focus on cultural nationalism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party formed the Election Manifesto Committee, comprising 27 members. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was appointed as the chairman of this committee. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as the coordinator, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal was made the co-coordinator. Apart from them, 24 people were included in this committee as members.

Meanwhile, the opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has already released its manifesto titled "Nyay Patra." Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi have highlighted 25 guarantees to the public, with a key promise to provide annual financial assistance of Rs100,000 to the poorest women in families.

The upcoming general elections in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4, 2024.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

