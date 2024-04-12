Advertisement

Gangtok: The BJP on Thursday released its Sikkim election manifesto which promised to ensure the protection of the rights of the Sikkimese people and to make the Himalayan state an educational hub, if the party wins the Assembly elections.

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday released the party's Sikkim Assembly election manifesto here in the presence of BJP Sikkim incharge, Dilip Jaiswal, Sikkim state president, DR Thapa and other party leaders.

"Enough is enough, it is time Sikkim comes to join the mainstream. We have had enough of regional parties in Sikkim. We have to say goodbye to regional parties and corruption which these regional parties are involved in" said Nadda.

He said that the BJP wanted a people-oriented, progressive and development-oriented government in Sikkim.

"We want the lotus to bloom even in the mountains. Our manifesto ensures that every Sikkimese gets the best from the schemes and policies being given to the citizens. We want a clean government in Sikkim. Development for the people directly is what we want so let us all come together and make the lotus bloom," he said.

The BJP is contesting in 14 out of the 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim. Elections to the Sikkim Assembly will be held on April 19.

The 74-page manifesto said that the BJP is committed to safeguarding the essence and substance of Article 371F, ensuring the protection of the rights of the Sikkimese people.

It also stated that the party will work towards addressing the Limbu-Tamang seat reservation demand through active engagement with all relevant stakeholders and further set up an expert committee to address the demand for tribal status for the 12 left-out communities of Sikkim.

The manifesto states that the party is committed to strongly advocate to the Central government for the inclusion of Bhutia, Lepcha and Limbu languages in the Eight Schedule of the Indian constitution.

For the development of education the party said that it will work towards developing Sikkim as an educational hub and will establish the Sikkim State Board of Education to integrate Sikkim's rich history and heritage into the school curriculum.