Updated March 8th, 2024 at 01:34 IST

BJP,TDP and Jana Sena Seal Deal Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls: Reports

The TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena have come together to forge an alliance, sources tell Republic.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 which are likely to be held between April-May, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have come together to forge an alliance, Republic has learnt. The announcement signals the return of TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold, with an official confirmation expected imminently.  The parties will likely fight both - upcoming general election and assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, as an alliance. 

Naidu, Kalyan hold late night meeting with Amit Shah 

Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena party leader Pawan Kalyan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J. P. Nadda in the national capital on Thursday night. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan reached Amit Shah’s residence and the leaders of the three parties discussed an alliance for the coming elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

Himanta Sarma: NDA to win 22 out of 25 LS seats in the Northeast 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that the ruling BJP-led alliance will win 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northeast in the upcoming elections.

"The NDA will win 22 of the 25 seats in the Northeast. Except for Assam, we hope to win all seats in other states of the region," he added.

The convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asserted that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are "simple elections" for the ruling front and it will win the polls without any difficulty.

"This time, development is the only issue. Enormous works have been done to improve the overall infrastructure of the region," he added.

The chief minister said the BJP-led alliance is targeting to win 11 seats in Assam.

"If the people of Assam shower more blessings, we might increase our tally to 12 seats in the state. It will not be more than that. However, the winning margins will be huge this time in all the seats," he added.

Sarma also claimed that the delimitation of constituencies in Assam by the Election Commission of India will ensure that indigenous people represent 105 of the 126 assembly seats in the state.

The BJP has released a list of 11 Lok Sabha candidates from Assam. The remaining three seats have been left for allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently has nine MPs in the state, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is an Independent MP.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 01:34 IST

