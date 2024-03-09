BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Finalise Seat-Sharing Deal For Lok Sabha & Andhra State Polls: Reports

TDP, BJP and Janasena to jointly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh | Image: Representational

Lok Sabha Elections Updates: After two rounds of talks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party have finally reached a pact on the seat sharing formula for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met Union home minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence on Saturday morning and finalised the composition of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance, claimed sources.

An announcement regarding the same will be made soon, confirmed party sources. “Final seats to be announced in a day or two,” TDP president Naidu said on Saturday.

With this, the TDP has officially joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to take on the opposition in the upcoming general elections. Not only this, Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party is now officially a part of the NDA.

Confirming the alliance, Naidu said, “Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. BJP, TDP coming together win-win situation for country, state."

Further, BJP President JP Nadda stated that the TDP will contest on maximum seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The three parties sealed their alliance following a second round of talks involving their senior leaders on Saturday, sources said.

BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Seat-Sharing Number: Sources

The party sources revealed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena may together contest around eight and 30 Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

The TDP will contest the remaining 17 Lok Sabha and 145 Assembly seats, they said, adding that an official announcement will soon be made.

The BJP may contest around six Lok Sabha and an equal number of Assembly seats in the southern state, the sources said.

The deal was clinched at the second round of talks involving TDP supremo Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi-Naidu to Hold Joint Rallies: Report

In the run up to the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections, party sources informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TDP leader Naidu might hold joint rallies in Andhra Pradesh.

Further, Naidu slammed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, by saying that he failed to bring the central funds for the development of the state.

(With Inputs from Republic's Harsha Chandwani)