BJP, TDP Reach Seat-Sharing Deal in Andhra Pradesh Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared on Monday that his party had successfully negotiated a seat-sharing agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Under the terms of the arrangement, out of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the TDP will contest on 17 seats, while the BJP will field candidates in 6 seats. Additionally, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) has been allocated 2 Lok Sabha seats as part of the coalition.

“In Amaravati today, the BJP, TDP and JSP forged a formidable seat-sharing formula. With this significant step, the people of Andhra Pradesh now stand on the threshold of reclaiming our State and paving the way for a brighter future. I humbly call upon my people of Andhra Pradesh to shower their blessings upon this alliance, and grant us a historic mandate to serve them,” wrote TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

BJP-TDP-JSP releases joint statement

A joint statement released by the BJP, TDP, and JSP hailed the alliance as a crucial step towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

The meeting, which formalized the alliance in Delhi and continued in Amaravati, witnessed the participation of key leaders including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda, TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and JSP President Pawan Kalyan.

“Further details regarding the allocation of seats will be announced by the respective parties in due course,” the statement added.