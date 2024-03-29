Advertisement

Hanur (Chamarajanagar district): The Karnataka BJP leaders have planned to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission and move the state High Court against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son who allegedly made ‘derogatory’ remarks against Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday attacked Shah by accusing him of being a 'goonda, rowdy' and affirmed that PM Modi has 'such persons as his associates'.

Advertisement

“He (Amit Shah) faces murder charges in Gujarat. He has a background in criminal activities. But now, he is in a high position in the country," said Yathindra while addressing a Congress meeting in the town.

Stepping up the ante against the Centre, he said, “They had promised to create 2 crore jobs for the unemployed. Now, they say it is not the responsibility of the central government to create jobs. They promised to bring black money. But what happened? They have not even disclosed the names of account holders in Swiss banks”.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | Trouble mounts for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son as BJP is likely to move Karnataka HC against Yathindra Siddaramaiah over his abusive remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8#AmitShah… pic.twitter.com/q2HixBovjy — Republic (@republic)

Congress Continues to Stoop Low

Earlier in March, another Congress leader in Karnataka stoked controversy for his derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking about the latter's announcement of a Rs 100 reduction in LPG cylinder prices.

GS Manjunath, a Congress district-level leader, made the remarks while addressing a rally in Chitradurga. The Karnataka BJP unit posted a video of his comments.

Advertisement

"Elections are here and cylinder prices have been reduced by Rs 100. If I saw him, I would have taken out what was there in my foot and hit him. Why are you doing this now? As a citizen of this country, we need to ask this. You should all ask. We should learn. Congress won't listen, JD(S) won't listen and the BJP won't even listen in the first place," he said.



