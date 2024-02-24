English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

BJP Unveils Lok Sabha Election Strategies for Jammu and Kashmir, Proposed Candidates List Revealed

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP is determined not only to maintain but also to increase its seats.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
BJP
BJP | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jammu: In the aftermath of an electrifying election campaign kicked-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) unit put forth nine potential candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Traditionally, each state/UT unit suggested the candidates, and the final decision rests with the party's central leadership. Notably, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina is recommended for two Lok Sabha seats: Jammu-Reasi and the newly delineated Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag constituency.

Accompanying Raina for the Jammu-Reasi seat are Sat Sharma, a former cabinet minister, and sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma. Meanwhile, for the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha seat, the suggested candidates include Shakti Parihar and Narain Singh. In the newly-created Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag constituency, the BJP has proposed Raina along with Dr. Shehnaj Ganai and Talib Hussain.

The BJP's keen interest lies in securing victory in the Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag Lok Sabha Seat, prompting exploration of various strategies, including leveraging recent reservations granted to Paharis.

However, the sources indicated that sitting MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Dr. Jitendra Singh will not be considered as candidates for the upcoming elections.

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP is determined not only to maintain but also to increase its seats. While Jammu and Udhampur present favourable conditions, challenges arise in Anantnag due to recent delimitation changes. The inclusion of areas like Poonch and Rajouri aims to bolster BJP's support base, encompassing Gujjar-Bakerwal, Pahari Muslim, and Hindu communities. The party's targeted outreach to tribal communities and developmental initiatives in Kashmir underlines its confidence.

Editor-in-Chief of Daily Uqab, Manzoor Anjum, highlighted the significance of post-2022 delimitation, particularly with the addition of Poonch and Rajouri, in determining BJP's prospects in Anantnag.

BJP has also invested heavily in tribals, nominating a tribal member to the Rajya Sabha and supporting the community during various incidents. The party is confident in its connectivity with the masses and cites satisfaction with the BJP government's development work and welfare schemes.

Dr. Daraksha Andrabi, Waqf Board Chairperson, articulated BJP's goal of expanding its seat count in Jammu and Kashmir, with strategic visions for constituencies like Srinagar-Budgam and Baramulla-Kupwara. The focus on diverse demographics, including the Pahadi population, aims to solidify BJP's position in the region.

As for Ladakh, the impact of the new BJP wave on parliamentary polls remains uncertain. Talks between the central government and Ladakh leadership may influence the electoral landscape.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

