×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

BJP Unveils Second List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari to Contest from Nagpur

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP Unveils Second List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari to Contest from Nagpur.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Nitin Gadkari
Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Nitin Gadkari | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday unveiled its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Among the notable names featured in the list, Road Minister Nitin Gadkari has been nominated to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra's Nagpur constituency. Nitin Gadkari, a seasoned politician and a prominent figure within the BJP, brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in infrastructure and development projects. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

2 minutes ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

6 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

7 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

11 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

13 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

14 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

15 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

16 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

19 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

21 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

22 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

22 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

23 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

23 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

24 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

27 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

28 minutes ago
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment by Intoxicated Neighbour

Bengaluru woman Harassed

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo