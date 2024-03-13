Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:39 IST
BJP Unveils Second List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari to Contest from Nagpur
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Nitin Gadkari | Image:PTI/File
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday unveiled its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Among the notable names featured in the list, Road Minister Nitin Gadkari has been nominated to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra's Nagpur constituency. Nitin Gadkari, a seasoned politician and a prominent figure within the BJP, brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in infrastructure and development projects.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published March 13th, 2024 at 19:39 IST
