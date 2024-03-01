English
Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut Likely to Contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 On BJP Ticket

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is set to launch her political career by contesting Lok Sabha elections this year, claimed sources.

Digital Desk
New Delhi: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is set to launch her political career by contesting Lok Sabha elections this year, claimed sources. The BJP is likely to field the celebrity to contest the general elections from an undisclosed seat, it added.

The development follows multiple rounds of discussions during the inaugural session of the BJP's central election committee which convened at the party headquarters on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the late-night Central Election Committee (CEC) meet of the BJP to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, which began around 10.30 pm, lasted for more than four hours, on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by leaders such as BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Last week, top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting to discuss the "weak seats" on which the party may face a stiff electoral challenge.

