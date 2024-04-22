Advertisement

Hyderabad: An FIR has been registered against the BJP's Hyderabad candidate K Madhavi Latha following a complaint that she hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship, the police said on Monday April 22.

The complaint, Shaik Imran, alleged that Madhavi Latha made a gesture of drawing an arrow and shooting it at the place of worship during a Ram Navami procession on April 17, hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community, the police said on Sunday. The case was registered on April 20 under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Advertisement

"We filed a complaint at Begum Bazar Police Station. SHO took swift action after seeing the video and assured us that action would be taken on this...I got a message that she has been booked under section 295 A and a special investigation team has been set up for the same..." said Shaik Imran.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On his complaint to EC against BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha over 'bow and arrow row', Complainant Shaik Imran says, "We filed a complaint at Begum Bazar Police Station. SHO took swift action after seeing the video and… pic.twitter.com/PnA5TLuY6H — ANI (@ANI)

Madhavi Latha Hits Back

A purported video of the incident was widely circulated widely on social media last week, which the BJP leader called incomplete. “The video was from Ram Navami. We worship Lord Ram with ‘Ram Baan’. We were praying to Lord Ram. From where did the Masjid come? Asaduddin Owaisi expert in giving provocative speeches and now has started making provocative videos,” Latha had said as the video went viral.

After the FIR was registered, the BJP leader called it ridiculous. “On the occasion of Ram Navami...for a dhanush that didn't exist, for the teer (arrow) that didn't exist, and for the reaction of the teer coming out which wasn't there, they made a false video of mine...They have made an allegation and registered an FIR...One fellow said that I have provoked the Muslims and communally I have tried to provoke the Muslims. I would say that it is a festival moment," said BJP candidate Madhavi Latha.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Hyderabad: BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha says,, "On the occasion of Ram Navami...for a dhanush that didn't exist, for the teer (arrow) that didn't exist, and for the reaction of the teer coming out which wasn't there, they made a false video of mine...They… pic.twitter.com/9ymou4mjOk — ANI (@ANI)

You cross a particular road and in my mobile and in other mobiles where this act was taken, the mosque wasn't there in the frame...This is ridiculous. If I were to be against Muslims then why would I participate in Hazrat Ali Saab ka Juloos that took place on Ramzan. I have distributed food to many people with my own hand,” she added. Latha is contesting against AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad seat.