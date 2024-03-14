The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its first list of 8 candidates for Punjab for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. | Image: PTI/ File

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its first list of 8 candidates for Punjab for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has fielded 5 cabinet ministers.

Among the Punjab ministers who have been declared as parliamentary election candidates by AAP are Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khandoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala. The other three candidates are Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh SP from Fatehgarh Sahib, and Karamjeet Anmol from Faridkot.



Advertisement

“I am deeply thankful to my idol and political guru Arvind Kejriwal ji and honourable CM Bhagwant Mann ji for entrusting me with the task of contesting Lok Sabha election from Patiala,” said Dr Balbir Singh after the party declared him as a candidate from Patiala Lok Sabha seat.

“As a dedicated soldier of the party, it’s a privilege and an honour to carry the flag of the struggle for justice and liberty during these trying times for the country. I assure the party leadership and the people of Patiala that I will leave no stone unturned in the service of the country, state & party,” he added.

Advertisement

The AAP and the Congress have sealed a seat-sharing deal for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana but decided to contest separately in Punjab considering the "special circumstances" in the state. The AAP has already announced three candidates for Assam.