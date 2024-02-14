English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Watch: BIG Jolt to Congress, as Assam MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha Joins BJP

Assam Congress MLAS Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das have extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Shweta Parande
Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das, the Indian National Congress (INC) from MLAs Assam, extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, the working president of the Congress in Assam has tendered his resignation to the party. While speaking exclusively to Republic, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said that he is supporting the BJP government for the development of the state.

An exclusive video on Republic shows Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das with BJP MLA Pijush Hazarika and other BJP MLAs. They will shortly be meeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Purkayastha was with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress. He joined the Youth Congress and went on to serve as MLA from North Karimganj in 2011. He won the Karimganj seat twice, once in 2016 and later in 2021.

Another Congress leader, Siddique Ahmed has also extended support to the BJP government. The three MLAs in February 2024 along with Sashi Kanta Das in December 2023 makes it a total of four Congress MLAs who have shown support to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

